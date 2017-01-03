Mrutyunjay Mahapatra: Blockchain: Ready to embrace, Indian banks?

Despite immense possibilities of technology, it is not expected to go viral in India for some time

When I first heard of blockchain, I did not know whether it was a “block of chains” or a “chain of blocks”. “Block” in blockchain, I understand now, is a group, connected in a well-defined way, publishing and populating information uniformly and simultaneously at all the blocks. And “chain” is a multi-form connector that has its own intelligence as well as originality. Blockchain originated as a ledger for bitcoins, or the currency for the digital and virtual world. Any currency requires universal recognition of its value and location and ...

Mrutyunjay Mahapatra