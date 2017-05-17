Much ado about nothing

RBI blessings in NPA resolution may relieve banks of vigilance worries

After the ordinance issued earlier this month to expedite the resolution of “stressed assets” (non-performing loans or NPAs) of the commercial banking system, and the larger role assigned to the Reserve Bank of India, I was reminded of the experience of the Credit Authorisation Scheme (CAS) introduced in 1965. It required the central bank’s clearance before any loan beyond Rs 1 crore sanctioned by a commercial bank could be released to the borrower. CAS continued for a couple of decades with periodical increases in the clearance threshold. In 60 years of observing the ...

A V Rajwade