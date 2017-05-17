TRENDING ON BS
Godrej Industries stock hits all-time high on Agrovet IPO approval

Public sector banks' tale of debt overhang and ARCs
Much ado about nothing

RBI blessings in NPA resolution may relieve banks of vigilance worries

A V Rajwade 

A V Rajwade After the ordinance issued earlier this month to expedite the resolution of “stressed assets” (non-performing loans or NPAs) of the commercial banking system, and the larger role assigned to the Reserve Bank of India, I was reminded of the experience of the Credit Authorisation Scheme (CAS) introduced in 1965. It required the central bank’s clearance before any loan beyond Rs 1 crore sanctioned by a commercial bank could be released to the borrower. CAS continued for a couple of decades with periodical increases in the clearance threshold. In 60 years of observing the ...

After the ordinance issued earlier this month to expedite the resolution of "stressed assets" (non-performing loans or NPAs) of the commercial banking system, and the larger role assigned to the Reserve Bank of India, I was reminded of the experience of the Credit Authorisation Scheme (CAS) introduced in 1965. It required the central bank's clearance before any loan beyond Rs 1 crore sanctioned by a commercial bank could be released to the borrower. CAS continued for a couple of decades with periodical increases in the clearance threshold. In 60 years of observing the ...

