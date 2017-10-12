Much more than solving a sum

Now that the heaviest drama of the Infosys and Tata episodes is behind us, it’s finally possible to speak up for founders and acknowledge these were very different situations; Tolstoy once said that every happy family is alike, but every unhappy family is unhappy in its own way. Founders often have three concurrent roles at company birthing: CEO, director and shareholder. There is an inevitable, important and complicated transition between the three roles, because if you convert a high-energy start-up into a bureaucratic institution too early, you take away its birthright; too late and ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?