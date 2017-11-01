Much-needed boost

That India is now among the top 100 countries in World Bank’s list would provide an uptick to investor sentiment.

Visible, marked and continuous improvement in credit lending, insolvency resolution and regulatory compliance is helping to create a stable economic environment with reduced inflationary pressure. A reformed and uniform taxation structure is providing much-needed fillip to the government’s earnings/revenues.

A skilled and professional workforce, an expanding information technology sector and a strategically favourable time zone/location provide businesses the scope to go the extra mile.

Girish Lalwani, New Delhi

can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All must have a postal address and telephone number