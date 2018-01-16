Mukkabaaz: Will the film prove the much-needed good omen for Bollywood

Anurag Kashyap’s Mukkabaaz opened to rave reviews last week. The story of an aspiring boxer in love with an upper-caste girl mixes sports, politics and caste in small-town Uttar Pradesh to make a hard-hitting cocktail.

However, unlike other Kashyap films such as Black Friday (2007) or Gangs of Wasseypur (2012) Mukkabaaz doesn’t pulverise you emotionally. Kashyap aficionados might think he’s been tamed into doing a story that strikes some balance between the wonderful madness that Kashyap’s films are with the need to reach out to more people. On day four, when this ...