Business Standard

Multiple GST rates on Services - will it be inflationary?

There might be an impact on services such as telecom, banking, insurance

Pratik Jain 

Pratik Jain The much awaited GST rates barring few items (like gold, biscuits etc.) are out.  With this, July 1 roll-out looks now imminent, despite noises from certain quarters of the industry that they need some more time.   Rate of tax on goods was largely on expected lines, with necessities such as milk, food grains, education and healthcare being exempt and items such as edible oil, tea, coffee etc. attracting a concessional rate of 5%.  While the general rate was expected to be 18%, it comes as a bit of unpleasant surprise to see that about 19% of the items have been ...

Multiple GST rates on Services - will it be inflationary?

There might be an impact on services such as telecom, banking, insurance

The much awaited GST rates barring few items (like gold, biscuits etc.) are out.  With this, July 1 roll-out looks now imminent, despite noises from certain quarters of the industry that they need some more time.   Rate of tax on goods was largely on expected lines, with necessities such as milk, food grains, education and healthcare being exempt and items such as edible oil, tea, coffee etc. attracting a concessional rate of 5%.  While the general rate was expected to be 18%, it comes as a bit of unpleasant surprise to see that about 19% of the items have been ...

