Janata Dal (United) leader Sharad Yadav has become persona non grata for the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led party. However, he cannot gather the courage to expel Yadav, hoping that his one-time mentor would quit on his own. This, despite the suspension of several other rebel leaders on Monday. Party spokesperson K C Tyagi, who also counts Yadav as a mentor, said on Monday that Sharad Yadav should now be called Sharad Tyagi. Translates into English, “tyagi” means the renouncer.
Mum on rebel mentor
Business Standard August 14, 2017 Last Updated at 22:38 IST
