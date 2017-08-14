TRENDING ON BS
Mum on rebel mentor

Sharad Yadav has become persona non grata for the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led party

Janata Dal (United) leader Sharad Yadav has become persona non grata for the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led party. However, he cannot gather the courage to expel Yadav, hoping that his one-time mentor would quit on his own. This, despite the suspension of several other rebel leaders on Monday. Party spokesperson K C Tyagi, who also counts Yadav as a mentor, said on Monday that Sharad Yadav should now be called Sharad Tyagi. Translates into English, “tyagi” means the renouncer.

