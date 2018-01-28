Mumbai local trains: Big B tweets video of passengers shoving each other

The crumbling infrastructure supporting Mumbai’s local train network has been a talking point for long; corporate India leader Harsh Goenka and Indian cinema legend Amitabh Bachchan brought it back into focus after tweeting a video of passengers trying to enter a Mumbai local train as they put their lives in danger.

The video immediately went viral as it struck a chord among daily commuters. While most brushed it off saying it was a daily ritual for them, many said the government should first set up a world class local train service for Mumbai and then start on the bullet train project.