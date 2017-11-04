Murli Manohar Joshi's 'sweet and sour' party

Murli Manohar Joshi, a member of the Margdarshak Mandal of the Bharatiya Janata Party organised a chaat party for journalists last week. When asked if he was doing a “chaat pe charcha”, he laughed off the question. When another journalist asked if he was serving any meetha (sweet) to celebrate the announcement of the dates, the shrewd politician gave an enigmatic answer: “Well, I am serving chaat, which is both khatta and meetha (sweet and sour).”