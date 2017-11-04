JUST IN
Murli Manohar Joshi's 'sweet and sour' party

Joshi, a member of the Margdarshak Mandal of BJP organised a chaat party for journalists last week

Murli Manohar Joshi, a member of the Margdarshak Mandal of the Bharatiya Janata Party organised a chaat party for journalists last week. When asked if he was doing a “chaat pe charcha”, he laughed off the question. When another journalist asked if he was serving any meetha (sweet) to celebrate the announcement of the Gujarat Assembly election dates, the shrewd politician gave an enigmatic answer:  “Well, I am serving chaat, which is both khatta and meetha (sweet and sour).”
First Published: Sat, November 04 2017. 21:41 IST

