Music to kill time

Goldman Sachs had a press briefing in Mumbai to discuss the economic outlook for the next year. Company representatives present at the occasion were chief Asia Pacific economist Andrew Tilton, who had flown down to Mumbai from Hong Kong, and Chief Asia Pacific regional equity strategist Timothy Moe, who joined via a video link from his Hong Kong office. Some prior meetings delayed Tilton’s arrival, forcing Moe and the media representatives present to find ways to while away time. As the delay got prolonged, Moe fell back on his mobile phone to entertain himself playing some music videos quite oblivious to the fact that the microphone was not on mute.

