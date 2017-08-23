Musical chairs at Infosys?

-

If two elephants clash, the grass will be crushed. The talk among senior employees at Infosys, in the midst of a battle between the boardroom and the founder, is about who will lose out when the next dispensation comes in. A few long-term employees, who were sidelined during the three years that Vishal Sikka was chief executive, are looking to get back the plum posts they were occupying earlier. While a solution is yet to be arrived at, a game of musical chairs for some key positions seems to have already begun.
