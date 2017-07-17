TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Opinion » Chinese

How much public debt is too little?

Knowing who you are
Business Standard

Mutual admiration club

Venkaiah Naidu has spent over four decades in politics, starting as a legislator in Andhra Pradesh

Business Standard 

Information and Broadcasting Minister M Venkaiah Naidu was flooded with congratulatory messages when news trickled that he was the vice-presidential candidate of the National Democratic Alliance. Naidu has spent over four decades in politics, starting as a legislator in Andhra Pradesh in the late 1970s. He has friends cutting across party lines and some of the first ones from Opposition parties to send their congratulatory messages were Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad, and Communist Party of India (Marxist) chief Sitaram Yechury. The CPI (M) chief also hails from Andhra Pradesh, and despite their ideological differences, Naidu and Yechury are known to get along. Both Naidu and Yechury are currently Rajya Sabha members. While Naidu is known for his alliterations, Yechury is famous for his one liners and witticisms. Naidu told people how he is always sure that if no one else, Yechury will definitely understand his one liners and alliterations.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements