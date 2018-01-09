JUST IN
Don't shoot the messenger
Muzzling press: Letter to BS on FIR against reporter over Aadhaar story

Action should have been taken against the person responsible for the data leak

The action of filing an FIR against the staff reporter of The Tribune over a story that exposed security breach in Aadhaar is arbitrary and against press freedom. The government seems to ignore that investigative journalists have to work under strenuous circumstances to bring out the truth. It is not for the first time that the Modi government has been targeting the media.

The writer, publisher and editor of Lankesh Patrike, Gauri Lankesh, was shot dead at her house in Bengaluru. Media organisations that dared to speak the truth have been hounded. In this instance, the reporter needs to be appreciated for doing her duty courageously. Instead, action should have been taken against the person responsible for the data leak. S K Khosla, Chandigarh

First Published: Tue, January 09 2018. 22:32 IST

