N Sundaresha Subramanian: Taming the bulls, the Tamil way

India’s cow belt seems to be in a state of amusement. It is struggling to comprehend the fuss at a South Indian beach over its holy animal’s male counterpart. And, it is not even about holiness. What the ban on Jallikattu seems to have evoked is a bond recognised by the nation’s founding fathers as strong as religion, if not stronger. It has stoked the fire of linguistic identity. Tamil, the language, Tamilan, the individual, and Tamilinam, the cultural identity have been the rallying calls for what is being described as Tamil Nadu’s Arab Spring ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?