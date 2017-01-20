N Sundaresha Subramanian: Taming the bulls, the Tamil way

If Maattu Pongal was a fashion week, Jallikattu would be the show-stopper

India’s cow belt seems to be in a state of amusement. It is struggling to comprehend the fuss at a South Indian beach over its holy animal’s male counterpart. And, it is not even about holiness. What the ban on Jallikattu seems to have evoked is a bond recognised by the nation’s founding fathers as strong as religion, if not stronger. It has stoked the fire of linguistic identity. Tamil, the language, Tamilan, the individual, and Tamilinam, the cultural identity have been the rallying calls for what is being described as Tamil Nadu’s Arab Spring ...

