Nano in a jam

The end of the road is in sight for the Tata Nano. As this newspaper reported last week, dealers in many parts of the country have stopped putting in orders for the Nano, and the production of the small hatchback at Tata Motors’ Sanand plant in Gujarat is now a paltry two vehicles a day.

The plant sent out 180 Nanos in August 2017 (although it had sent 711 in the same month last year). The number of Nanos sent out went down even further in September and October – festive months in which car purchases often spike – to 124 Nanos in September and 57 in October. The famous ...