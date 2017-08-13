Narayana Murthy's regret - reflection on board structure

In 2014, information technology major Infosys adopted a governance structure, in which two different persons hold the positions of chairperson and chief executive officer (CEO). Narayana Murthy, co-founder of the company, who held the position of executive chairman, and steered the company for over 30 years, decided to retire and handed over the management to a team headed by Vishal Sikka, who would operate under the guidance and supervision of a professional board. Currently, the board has 10 members, of which only two are executive directors (CEO and COO) and others are ...