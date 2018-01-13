National (un)Democratic Alliance: After all, it's just not about BJP

-
With the fiasco in the Rajya Sabha over the bill banning triple talaq — where all parties barring the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) banded together to send the bill to a Parliamentary Select Committee for further discussion — you would have thought the BJP would have got anxious about not having alliance partners on the same page. But nothing of the sort.
The last meeting of the NDA was in April 2017, ahead of the election for the President of India where supposedly nothing about the election was discussed. Since then BJP has had no formal meeting with alliance partners though NDA chief ministers keep coming and calling on the PM. Meanwhile, there is no word on an NDA convenor and there have been no meetings for a long time.
