Near-term relief for JSW Energy

Short-term order to supply 650 Mw will boost its Vijayanagar unit, which is battling low utilisation

JSW Energy got some respite after securing a short-term order to supply 650 mega watt (Mw) of power. This comes as a shot in the arm for the company's Vijaynagar facility, which though profitable, has been witnessing low utilisation since July 2016. The delays in the 750 Mw Karnataka Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) had created uncertainty over utilisation and revenue visibility for the Vijaynagar unit and had been a major overhang on the JSW Energy stock. The stock has been on a downtrend from 52-week highs of Rs 86.20 in September to Rs 53.50 in November. It currently trades at 64.50 ...

Ujjval Jauhari