Near-term triggers for Cadila Healthcare

December quarter earnings seen as muted; product approval and acquisition plans hold key

December quarter earnings seen as muted; product approval and acquisition plans hold key

Cadila Healthcare stock has gained 3.4 per cent this week on a product approval, acquisition plans in the US, and expectations of improving performance in the Indian formulations business. The immediate trigger has been the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) go-ahead to market cancer treatment drug Methotrexate. Morgan Stanley analysts believe Cadila can generate sales of $15-20 million annually while net profit will be boosted four-six per cent for FY18. The total market size for the drug is over $200 million per year. The other reason for investor interest in the stock ...

Ram Prasad Sahu