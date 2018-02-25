Need a code of conduct: Letter to BS on violence at Kejriwal's residence

-
-
This is with reference to “The two–slap precedent” (February 24). This article highlights the high-handed approach of the politicians. The present fight is depicting the situation wherein elected politicians start interfering with the activities under the public servant. Politicians and bureaucrats as professional groups are highly distinct.
The imperative of politicians is the struggle for power, whereas bureaucrats tend to be obedient and disciplined; politicians — act in the public domain, and bureaucrats function in the institutions; the working tool of politicians is their voice, whereas public servants tend to rely on the written word; a politician, above all things, is an actor who passionately advocates for his cause, while an administrator concentrates on solving problems; finally, the career of a politician is uncertain, temporary and flexible, whereas bureaucrats often enjoy stability. The goals and values of public policy are defined by both – politicians and bureaucrats, who have their own professional understanding of policy goals.Despite professional differences, politicians and bureaucrats often struggle for the control over public policy. While the first are driven by the ambition to win the upcoming elections, the latter are interested in obtaining their working position and the stability of their career. Public servants try to engage themselves in the policy-formation process, whereas politicians aim to have politically loyal or at least neutral bureaucracy. Today, politicians view themselves more powerful and see bureaucrats as a tool to implement their decisions. A code of conduct has to be framed for smooth functioning of both. Sushil Bakliwal Jaipur
