Need a code of conduct: Letter to BS on violence at Kejriwal's residence

This is with reference to “The two–slap precedent” (February 24). This article highlights the high-handed approach of the politicians. The present fight is depicting the situation wherein elected politicians start interfering with the activities under the public servant. Politicians and bureaucrats as professional groups are highly distinct.

The imperative of politicians is the struggle for power, whereas bureaucrats tend to be obedient and disciplined; politicians — act in the public domain, and bureaucrats function in the institutions; the working tool of politicians is their voice, whereas public servants tend to rely on the written word; a politician, above all things, is an actor who passionately advocates for his cause, while an administrator concentrates on solving problems; finally, the career of a politician is uncertain, temporary and flexible, whereas bureaucrats often enjoy stability. The goals and values of are defined by both – politicians and bureaucrats, who have their own professional understanding of policy goals.