With reference to the editorial, “Raining problems”, recurring floods point to the need for a fresh outlook on water management covering urban and rural areas.







Encroachment and illegal construction in flood-prone areas and destruction of forest areas have weakened resilience to floods. The government has failed to bring in measures to protect homes and businesses from their impact.

Ecosystems comprising marshlands, wetlands, lakes, drainage systems, water bodies and rivers have deteriorated.Encroachment and illegal construction in flood-prone areas and destruction of forest areas have weakened resilience to floods. The government has failed to bring in measures to protect homes and businesses from their impact.

Floods can be controlled to an extent with sustainable drainage systems, proper dredging systems and efficient maintenance. A system has to be developed to store floodwater for use during the non-monsoon seasons. Linking of water bodies should also be explored. There is a need for coordinated water and land-use planning.



Builders should be educated so that their plans don’t block waterways and cover drainage systems. People should be encouraged to grow plants, which help break the power of flowing water and thus reduce erosion. Education is important to inform and caution people.

Sushil Bakliwal, Jaipur

can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All must have a postal address and telephone number