New avatar: Ritabrata Banerjee is trying to reinvent himself

Ritabrata Banerjee, a leader from Kolkata who was elected to the in 2014 and expelled from the party in 2017, is trying to reinvent himself. On Thursday, he tweeted that he had been recognised “as an independent member from Bengal”.

He said he will continue to raise issues concerning development of the state and its people. “Bengal is progressing very well under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee,” he tweeted, indicating his growing proximity to the Trinamool Congress.