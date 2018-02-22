New avatar: Ritabrata Banerjee is trying to reinvent himself

-
ALSO READNewsmaker: Ritabrata Banerjee, breaking red ranks from within Setback for Opposition: CPI(M), JD(U) to sack MPs in Rajya Sabha Clash of the titans: Yechury and Karat battle over party's internal policy Impeaching CJI Dipak Misra: Are the Communists living in fool's paradise? Opposition divided over possible impeachment motion against CJI Dipak Misra
-
Ritabrata Banerjee, a Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader from Kolkata who was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2014 and expelled from the party in 2017, is trying to reinvent himself. On Thursday, he tweeted that he had been recognised “as an independent Rajya Sabha member from Bengal”.
He said he will continue to raise issues concerning development of the state and its people. “Bengal is progressing very well under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee,” he tweeted, indicating his growing proximity to the Trinamool Congress.While the young leader is working hard to carve out a place for himself in Bengal politics under a different party umbrella, his former mentor Sitaram Yechury continues to face problems. There is a sense Yechury is fighting a losing battle against the Prakash Karat-led rival camp that is working to ensure he doesn't continue as party chief after the April conclave of CPI (M) in Hyderabad.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU