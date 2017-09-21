New boss for RSTV?

Beleaguered television channel (RSTV) could soon get a new chief executive officer. A A Rao, additional director general of the Press Information Bureau, could be asked to fill the post vacated by Gurdeep Singh Sappal, who left after former vice-president Hamid Ansari’s term ended. Rao has worked for a long time with Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, ex-officio chairman of the Rajya Sabha. Rao would bring with him years of experience in Doordarshan News, which could help Naidu recently ordered an audit of after discovering that huge costs — to the tune of Rs 60 crore annually — were incurred by the government-owned channel.