New H-1B: Good for Indians, not for India

Nationalism should be about the country's interests, not a few countrymen

The introduction of the new H1B Bill in the US allowing PhD holders to stay back and apply for a Green Card may be good for Indians as per mainstream media reports, but it certainly is not good for India. We are not patriotic when we report in this manner. Instead, we should be arguing for getting the best and brightest human capital to work for our progress. Let us invoke Chaos theory and use the H1B crisis to disrupt our system to attract the talent back. Policymakers globally agree that the new knowledge economy requires more highly educated people with technical and professional ...

M Muneer