New opportunities for Indo-Russia ties

It is imperative that the private sectors of both countries are involved in a more productive manner

It is imperative that the private sectors of both countries are involved in a more productive manner

Russia is a time-tested and close friend of India in its developmental journey and has contributed significantly to key aspects of India’s defence, education, energy, and science and technology over the years. Annual summit meetings have imparted strong momentum to the overall relationship between the two countries. The visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin in October last year for the 17th annual summit in Goa resulted in a joint statement, “Partnership for Global Peace and Stability”, and cooperation agreements in 19 areas, including trade and investment, ...

Chandrajit Banerjee