Here is a quick question. What percentage of sales of your company comes from products [and let me allow you the freedom of including even SKUs] that have been launched by your company in the last five years? You have your answer ready. Well, there is no perfectly correct answer. But 3M, which developed the concept of New Product Vitality Index [NPVI], claims that they average 30 per cent. That is, 30 per cent of the total sales of 3M in any year comes from new products that are less than five years old. Remember, 3M probably has well over 50,000 products in its armoury. And to hit ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?