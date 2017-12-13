New realities in Nepal

With historic parliamentary and provincial elections concluded in Nepal on December 7, the former Himalayan kingdom finally makes its long-awaited transition to a federal democratic republic. Yet India, the country that played a key role in fostering this political transition starting 2006, is likely to view the Left alliance victory with misgiving.

Put another way, China is likely to be the happier of the two countries with the outcome of the Nepalese elections. Having won a majority in the state Assemblies, the coalition between the China-leaning Communist Party of Nepal — United ...