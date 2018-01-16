New World Development Indicators reveal Indian economy is improving

New World Development Indicators, 2017, have been released by the World Bank and it is time to take stock. I have compared India with Brazil and China to gauge India’s progress or lack of it.

The interesting factor is that now data are available for 2015 and 2016, the first two years of the present government. Thus, a comparison of 1990 (pre-liberalisation), 2010 (United Progressive Alliance 1 or UPA 1) and 2016 (first two years of the Bharatiya Janata Party or BJP) should be of interest to discerning readers. To begin, looking at population growth rates in 2016 — ...