News 'control'

Congress leader Manish Tewari on Thursday tweeted that according to his sources, “Prasar Bharti (is) being instructed to terminate the services of both PTI (Press Trust of India) and UNI (United News of India) and replace (them) with RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh)-backed Hindustan Samachar.” Tewari, who was information and broadcasting minister in the second term of the United Progressive Alliance government, said that next in line was another news agency, Asian News International (ANI). In another tweet, Tewari said that according to his sources, PTI and UNI are together paid Rs 15.75 crore. “Pressure is being applied so that both wire agencies only provide slanted feed. Manage feed out of wire agencies (and) you control the narrative. If PTI, UNI and ANI do not fall in line, Hindustan Samachar (is the) default option,” he said.