Nibiru, a solar lunacy

The Wind From The Sun aka Sunjammer is an iconic short story by Arthur C Clarke. It features a race between solar yachts — space vehicles powered by solar radiation, using mirrors that capture charged particles emanating from the sun. There is a continuous stream of such particles. Though the power of the solar radiation is low, it could impart a small, continuous acceleration to a low-mass yacht. Given zero friction, as is the case in space, such a vehicle could move faster and faster and faster. In the story, Sunjammer, a yacht developed by a lone eccentric, competes ...