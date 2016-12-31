Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay: RSS-Modi in sync on demonetisation

Based on RSS feedback, Modi told partymen that traders were not being targeted

One of the most notable differences between the Narendra Modi regime and the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government, both headed by the Bharatiya Janata Party, is the nature of relationship between the government and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at one level, and between the political executive and party functionaries at the other. During the Vajpayee era, party officials felt left out, yet, could do little but indulge in gossip with one another and the media. However, the RSS worked at cross-purposes and periodically acted as the real opposition as its affiliates ranging from Vishwa Hindu ...

Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay