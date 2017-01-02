Nilanjana S Roy: Lord of the rabbits

As a boy, growing up in a large family house (“Oakdene”) in Wash Common, Richard Adams often lay still among the bushes of Bull Banks, watching thrushes, chaffinches, blackbirds. His earliest memories were of walking through the paddocks, about three years old, the long grasses and moon-daisies taller than his head. He watched slugs and millipedes, felt sorry for the wasps who were drowned in a mixture of jam and beer in large glass jars every year when the nests grew too plentiful, learned the names of birds. To the south of the garden, he could look across the ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?