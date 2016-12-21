Nitin Desai: Budget 2017-18 priorities

Getting an agreement on GST should be the main concern for the government, not demonetisation

Getting an agreement on GST should be the main concern for the government, not demonetisation

The finance minister will present the Budget for 2017-18 in an economy reeling under the hammer blows of the demonetisation exercise, a sharp fall in consumer and business confidence, a continuing slowdown in corporate investment, slow growth in global trade and an environment unfavourable for inward capital flows. With the elimination of the Plan and non-Plan differentiation and new formats for the expenditure proposals we can expect some changes in the cosmetics of the Budget. These may help to hide the underlying blemishes, like, say, slowing of public investment growth. The ...

Nitin Desai