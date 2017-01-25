Nitin Desai: Globalisation trumped

A President of the country that led the post-war world order rejected every principle it is based on

On January 20, 2017, a speech delivered from the steps of the Capitol in Washington DC signalled the end of the post-war world order. The country that led the development of this order elected a President whose inaugural speech rejected practically every foundational principle on which it is based. The pursuit of these principles led to the establishment of many institutions for global cooperation and a loosening of border barriers. Their impending abrogation will surely lead to rising barriers and discord between nations. The establishment of this order began in 1945 when, in a ...

Nitin Desai