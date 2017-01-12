Nitin Pai: Strengthen India's credibility

It is in India's interests to nurture a close relationship with its northern neighbour

In the Indo-Pacific, New Delhi should fulfil its commitments and not back down in the face of coercion from Beijing

The central argument of the first innings of this column (September 2010-October 2015) was a simple one: India should recognise that East Asia is a part of its extended neighbourhood and that it is in our national interest to invest in the stability and security of the Indo-Pacific region. Why? Because by the mid-2000s, China under Hu Jintao was shedding the facade of “peaceful rise” and beginning to take assertive positions on its territorial disputes and claims in the waters off East and South-East Asia, causing the countries of the region to look towards India ...

Nitin Pai