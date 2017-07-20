Nitish's dilemma

Bihar Chief Minister is caught between the devil and the deep sea. Kumar’s party, (JD-U), has downplayed the significance of Tuesday’s meeting between Kumar and his deputy, Tejashwi Yadav, an accused in the land-for-hotels case.

Kumar must drop Yadav from his Cabinet if he wants to show that he is intolerant of But he seems not to be able to muster the courage to sack Yadav for fear of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) withdrawing support to his government.

Kumar’s conscience hardly permits him to crawl back to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) if the withdraws support to the state government in case Yadav is asked to step down.

Neither can the chief minister be comfortable with the United Progressive Alliance because the credibility of the Congress and the has nosedived.

The Bharatiya Janata Party need not woo or mollycoddle Kumar to return to the NDA. At the same time, the NDA should keep its door open for the if it comes back on its own volition.

