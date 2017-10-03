Nitish's 'volte-face'

JUST IN
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is expected to touch down in Bihar on Wednesday to attend a conclave in honour of 11th century theologian Ramanuja Acharya

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat is expected to touch down in Bihar on Wednesday to attend a conclave in honour of 11th century theologian Ramanuja Acharya. He is expected to share the stage with Janata Dal (United) President and state Chief Minister Nitish Kuma, a scenario that has provided Opposition leaders fresh ammunition to launch an attack on Kumar. In 2016, Kumar had called upon all non-Bharatiya Janata Party outfits to unite for a “Sangh-mukt Bharat” (an RSS-free India). Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad, who had been silent for over a week, tweeted: “Muh mein Ram, dimag mein Nathuram, tabhi toh bana Palturam (With Ram on his lips and Nathuram in his mind, that is how he made an about turn).”
