'No cash' excuse for fine won't work

In India’s technology city, often rue that it is quite a task making pay up their fines. These violators, mostly young people, come up with all kinds of excuses to avoid paying up. A common refrain among them is that they do not have cash on them — only credit/debit cards or digital wallets. The traffic police have figured a way around the issue. Starting Independence Day, they have equipped themselves with devices that can accept credit/debit cards and digital wallets from violators.

