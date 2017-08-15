'No cash' excuse for fine won't work

-
In India’s technology city, traffic police personnel often rue that it is quite a task making traffic rule violators pay up their fines. These violators, mostly young people, come up with all kinds of excuses to avoid paying up. A common refrain among them is that they do not have cash on them — only credit/debit cards or digital wallets. The Bengaluru traffic police have figured a way around the issue. Starting Independence Day, they have equipped themselves with devices that can accept credit/debit cards and digital wallets from violators.
