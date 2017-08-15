TRENDING ON BS
Arguing about aspirations
'No cash' excuse for fine won't work

Traffic rule violators, mostly young people, come up with all kinds of excuses to avoid paying up

In India’s technology city, traffic police personnel often rue that it is quite a task making traffic rule violators pay up their fines. These violators, mostly young people, come up with all kinds of excuses to avoid paying up. A common refrain among them is that they do not have cash on them — only credit/debit cards or digital wallets. The Bengaluru traffic police have figured a way around the issue. Starting Independence Day, they have equipped themselves with devices that can accept credit/debit cards and digital wallets from violators.

