No escape from a parent's tyranny

My wife had to give our 15-year-old daughter a beating today,” said Mahinder Singh glumly. “Punishment is necessary, I know, but it never feels good to a parent, even though we know it’s for her own good.” Whatever she might’ve done, I said, surely beating was not the best solution? It turned out that the teenager had been punished for scoring 88 per cent in her Class 10 board exams. Such high marks deserved reward, not punishment, I commented. Singh didn’t think so. His brother’s son had stood first in the school with 98 per cent. Those were the ...