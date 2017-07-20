No full session for Naidu before November

-
The term of incumbent Vice-President M Hamid Ansari ends on August 10. Members of the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha are slated to vote to elect his successor on August 5. The counting of votes will also take place that day. National Democratic Alliance nominee M Venkaiah Naidu is expected to defeat the 18-party combined Opposition nominee Gopalkrishna Gandhi. The vice-president, also the chairperson of the Rajya Sabha, is responsible for conducting its proceedings. The current monsoon session of Parliament ends on August 11. This would leave Naidu with only the last day of the Rajya Sabha session to chair its proceedings. He would have to wait until November for the winter session to chair a full session
