No longer a counterweight: What lies behind the India-China 'reset'?

Later this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold a summit meeting in the city of Wuhan, the first since the confrontation between the two countries’ militaries at Doklam near the Sikkim border last year.

The Wuhan summit is generally being seen as another step forward in a “reset” of bilateral ties between India and the People’s Republic of China following a precipitous decline in the years leading up to the Doklam face-off. The first signs of this were when National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, India’s Special ...