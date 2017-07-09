No place to hide

Brands can no longer use transparency as an empty slogan, they need to walk the talk

Can a brand employ dodgy business practices, say child labour, and talk about empowerment? Can a brand equate fair skin with beauty and profess to champion womanhood? As the impact of technology is felt across media and consumers get easier access to more information and are served up more platforms to voice their causes, it is clear that brand transparency is a reality that every brand owner has to live up to. The reality of the times we live in is that the entire value chain — not just the physical product or the communication – is today the brand. No longer can a ...

Rukmini Gupte