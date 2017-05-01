No plans to leave party

Since the time he was relieved of the charge of Gujarat, veteran has been at pains to deny rumours related to his migration to the Bharatiya Janata Party. Kamat is a member of the all powerful Working Committee, and plans to prepare for the 2019 national elections from Mumbai which had sent him to the Lok Sabha earlier. If party insiders are to be believed, Kamat himself wrote to party chief urging her to relieve him of the charge of Rajasthan and his other responsibilities within the party.