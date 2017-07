Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister would like to keep things simple. His chief secretary, S P Goel, has sent out instructions to commissioners, district magistrates, senior superintendents of police and superintendents of police of the state to avoid special arrangements if the chief minister comes visiting. There was much hue and cry recently when the local administration organised a sofa, AC and carpets when the Adityanath visited martyred Border Security Force jawan Prem Sagar’s family. The chief minister has warned officials of stern action if the practice is repeated in future.