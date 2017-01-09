Noah Feldman: SC chose nationalism over democracy

The Supreme Court of India has now issued an important ruling that makes things worse, not better

India’s constitutional democracy has always struggled to tame the country’s religious and caste divisions, especially during elections. The Supreme Court of India has now issued an important ruling that makes things worse, not better. On the surface, the court struck a blow for religious neutrality, holding that referring to religion or caste in a race for office will disqualify the results. In reality, the decision delivered a gift to the ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party at the expense of India’s minority faiths and castes. That’s especially ...

Noah Feldman