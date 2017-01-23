TRENDING ON BS
Non-resident campaigners

Around 50 such NRIs headed by Daljit Singh Sahota met former PM Manmohan Singh

Keeping in mind the influence of NRIs on Punjab voters, the Congress has deployed around 400 of them from countries such as the UK, the US, Canada, Denmark and Germany to swing the polls in its favour. Around 50 such NRIs headed by Daljit Singh Sahota met former PM Manmohan Singh and were flagged off in a bus from the All India Congress Committee headquarters by veteran Janardan Dwivedi and Asha Kumari, who is in charge of Punjab affairs. The remaining bunch of NRIs are camping in Chandigarh and will visit their native villages to canvass for Congress candidates.

