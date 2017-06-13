Nostalgic, impassioned plea

Union Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu was in a nostalgic mood during a joint press conference of his ministry and the chemicals and fertilisers ministry. Prabhu, who held the portfolio of chemicals and fertilisers in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, batted for generic medicines during the conference. The department of pharmaceuticals is part of this ministry. “Unbranded generic medicines sold are all compliant with the guidelines of the World Health Organization and the Good Manufacturing Practices and are safe for consumption,” he said. “They are cheaper than branded medicines.” Prabhu signed off by saying, “A shoe can be bought for, say, Rs 100. Just because someone adds to it a brand name, it is then sold at Rs 10,000. It is the same case with medicines.”