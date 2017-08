With reference to the Chinese Whispers item, “Musical chairs at ” (August 24), considering the upheaval at the company, it’s clear all is not well.

Nilekani’s return may not see a miracle taking place, with four directors, including Chairman R Sheshasayee and Ravi Venkatesan bidding goodbye.

Tackling the crisis will not be a cakewalk even for the experienced Nilekani. might also be obliged to prove his mettle.

Vinayak G, Bengaluru

can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All must have a postal address and telephone number