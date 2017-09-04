Not a happy festival season

Household consumer sentiment continues to fall. The week ended September 3 was a fifth consecutive week of fall in the CMIE-BSE-UMich Index of Consumer Sentiment. Following the persistent fall, the index was also at its lowest when compared to its level in any of the preceding 25 weeks. The index fell by 2.5 per cent during the week ended September 3. While this is a sharp fall, it is not an exceptionally unusual drop. Weekly changes in the index of consumer sentiments do wobble quite a bit. While the average weekly change in the index is 0.06 per cent, the median change is -0.35 ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?