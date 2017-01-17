Not a photo finish

TRENDING ON BS
A controversy has erupted over Narendra Modi replacing Mahatma Gandhi on the 2017 edition of the calendar of Khadi and Village Industries Commission and some Bharatiya Janata Party leaders hailing the Prime Minister as a greater brand ambassador. On Tuesday, Congress Vice-president Rahul Gandhi mocked the presence of Modi’s photos in government ads and schemes in a tweet. He posted: “Aaj kal sab kuch Modiji hi karte hain: Agli baar Ramleela hogi, wahan bhagwan Ram nahi dikhai denge, balki Ram Modiji ka mask pehen kar Ramleela karenge (Nowadays, it is Modiji who does everything. The next time Ramleela is held, it is not Lord Ram who would be visible; rather he would be performing Ramleela wearing Modiji’s mask).”

